Aug 27 Hansteen Holdings Plc :
* Acquisition and placing
* Has acquired a further 103.7 million stg of units in
Ashtenne Industrial Fund
* Near term pipeline in advanced negotiations
* Hansteen is raising 40 million stg through issue of new
ordinary shares representing about 5 percent of issued share
capital
* AIF units deal represents an acquisition of 156.8 million
stg of UK industrial property valued at a yield of 8.3 percent
* Placing at a minimum price of 110p per share to facilitate
acquisitions and other near term opportunities
* Estimates placing and acquisitions will be enhancing to
earnings and nav in current and next financial year
