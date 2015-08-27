BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 OEM International AB
* OEM International acquires ATC Tape Converting AB
* Says acquisition is expected to have a marginal impact on OEM's profit for current year
* Says ATC Tape Converting converts and markets industrial tape and has a yearly turnover of approximately 18 million SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing