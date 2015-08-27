BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q4 2016 net result turns to loss of 4.9 mln zlotys yoy
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 27 bmp Holding AG :
* New business generates revenue for the first time
* First half of 2015 closed with a profit of 0.5 million euros ($564,750.00)(previous year: loss of 0.1 million euros)
* Anticipate revenue of 5-7 million euros and a net loss of 0.5-1 million euros from operating business for second half of 2015
* Overall result in 2015 will continue to depend on earnings contributed by discontinued operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
