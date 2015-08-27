Aug 27 Sangui BioTech International Inc :

* Yielded revenues from royalties and product sales of less than $130,000 in course of its financial year 2015

* Revenues in Q4 came in at around $11,000 (Q4/2014: $43,729)

* Positive outlook after weak fourth quarter / cost cutting initiated