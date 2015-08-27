BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
Aug 27 Sangui BioTech International Inc :
* Yielded revenues from royalties and product sales of less than $130,000 in course of its financial year 2015
* Revenues in Q4 came in at around $11,000 (Q4/2014: $43,729)
* Positive outlook after weak fourth quarter / cost cutting initiated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Davita acquires purity dialysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: