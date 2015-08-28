BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Restaurant Group Plc
* H1 pretax profit rose 10 percent to 36.9 million stg
* H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 334 million stg
* Interim dividend up 11.5 percent to 6.8 penceper share
* Strong trading performance across all brands with good growth in turnover, profit and margins:
* H1 like-for-like sales increased by 2.5%
* H1 profit before tax increased by 10% to £36.9m (2014: £33.7m)
* Board is confident of another year of good progress in 2015 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago