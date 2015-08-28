BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc
* Interim dividend 1.92 pence per share
* On-Track to meet or exceed eur 15m incremental cost saving target this year
* Total revenue was eur 296.5m (2014: eur 317.1m) reflecting absence of fifa world cup, lower margins in sports, market declines in poker
* Clean ebitda up by 2% to eur 47.3m (2014: eur 46.4m)
* On-Track to meet or exceed eur 15m incremental cost saving target this year
* Gross gaming revenue through mobile/touch grew by 50% and now represents 30% of overall ggr (2014: 19%) with growth across all verticals
* Basic eps of eur 0.4 cents (2014: loss of eur 11.4 cents)
* Board remains confident about full year outlook
* Whilst discussions with gvc are continuing, there has been no change to board's recommendation for 888's offer, associated shareholder documents expected to be sent soon
* With continued mobile growth and cost savings on-track, board remains confident about full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago