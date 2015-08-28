Aug 28 Snowbird AG :

* H1 group sales increased by 24.2 percent to 96.9 million euros ($109.38 million) (1H 2014: 78.0 million euros)

* H1 profit after tax grew by 36.2 percent reaching 21.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)