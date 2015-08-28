Aug 28 EQT Holdings

* EQT Infrastructure II acquires Mongstad Supply Base, a key Norwegian port serving the oil and gas industry in the North Sea

* The Company owns land, buildings, storage facilities, piping, roads, quays and other infrastructure at the site, and handles more than 280,000 tonnes over quay per year.

* Seller is Wimoh Invest AS, a company ultimately owned and controlled by Marit and Trond Mohn

* EQT Infrastructure II was advised by Handelsbanken Capital Markets, Selmer, McKinsey, PwC and Pangea Property Partners.

* Wimoh Invest AS was advised by Saga Corporate Finance, Schjødt and EY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: