Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Innovation Group Plc
* Response to press speculation
* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with carlyle group at 40 pence per share in cash
* Carlyle must by 25 Sept either announce a firm intention to make offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities