BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Scout24 Holding GmbH:
* Announces intention to float
* Plans an initial public offering on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2015
* Expects primary offer net proceeds of at least 200 million euros ($222.9 million)
* Offer will consist of newly issued shares from a capital increase and sale of existing shares by current shareholders Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.