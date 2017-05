Sept 7 Faron Pharma. Ltd

* Intention to float - AIM

* Faron pharmaceuticals to apply for trading on the aim of London Stock Exchange

* Faron pharmaceuticals ("faron"), clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces intention to raise new funds through a placing and apply for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on aim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)