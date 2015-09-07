BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Skanska AB
* Says renovates tunnel in Oslo, Norway, for NOK 580 million, about SEK 620 million, which will be included in order bookings for Skanska Norway for the third quarter of 2015
* Work is expected to begin in mid-October 2015 and will be completed in September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.