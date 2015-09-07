BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
Sept 7 Ratos Ab
* Ratos acquires TFS
* Ratos ab says purchase price (enterprise value) for 100% of company amounts to approximately eur 47m
* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 60% of shares in TFS
* Ratos says will provide equity of approximately EUR 27m including a maximum additional purchase price
* The number of employees amounts to approximately 670 individuals, while sales amounted to approximately EUR 49m in the past 12 months as per August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.