Sept 8 Hilton Food Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 4.1 pence per share

* Turnover at 579.2 million stg for 28 weeks to July 12 versus 592.3 million stg year earlier

* Profit after tax at 10.3 million stg versus 10.2 million stg year earlier

* Hilton Food CEO - aim continues to be to extend geographic reach of Hilton model and to explore and evaluate new expansion opportunities as they arise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)