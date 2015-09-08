BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Hilton Food Group Plc :
* Interim dividend 4.1 pence per share
* Turnover at 579.2 million stg for 28 weeks to July 12 versus 592.3 million stg year earlier
* Profit after tax at 10.3 million stg versus 10.2 million stg year earlier
* Hilton Food CEO - aim continues to be to extend geographic reach of Hilton model and to explore and evaluate new expansion opportunities as they arise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: