BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates appoints Robert Foye as president, North America & LATAM
* Robert Foye, currently president & MD Asia and Europe, assumes role of president, North America & LATAM, effective 1 January 2018
Sept 8 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Proposed disposal of 50 percent interest in Matthew Clark
* Total consideration includes a dividend of 1.5 million stg that will be paid by Matthew Clark to Punch Finco prior to completion
* Net cash proceeds of disposal, after transaction costs and expenses, amount to approximately 98.7 million stg
* Sale will enhance group's financial flexibility to pursue its strategic objectives
* Qtrly U.S. same-Store sales were $34.2 million, down 5.7% from $36.3 million