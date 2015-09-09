Sept 9 Autoliv Inc :
* Autoliv expands brake systems business
* Autoliv inc says has entered into a definitive agreement
to establish a joint venture (jv) with Nissin Kogyo
* Autoliv says enterprise value of JV is around JPY 65
billion ($539.8 million)
* Autoliv says upon closing, Autoliv will purchase 51% of JV
for JPY 33.15 billion
* Autoliv inc says 2016 pro-forma annual revenue estimate
for JV is around USD 600 million
* Autoliv Inc says expects JV to operate in line with
Autoliv's long term operating margin targets for 2016
* Autoliv expects the transaction to close in early Q1
2016, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals,
including regulatory approvals and Nissin Kogyo shareholder
approval
($1 = 120.4100 yen)