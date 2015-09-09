Sept 9 Schibsted :
* Announces an offering of up to 10,800,361 B-shares, equal
to 5 percent of the existing share capital of the company or 10
percent of the existing B-shares outstanding
* The purpose of the placement is to strengthen the
Company's capital base for current and future strategic
acquisitions within the Online Classifieds ("OLC") segment
* Schibsted has retained Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and
Goldman Sachs International as joint bookrunners
* The book-building period is expected to close on September
9 with settlement expected to occur on or around September 14
* Says has agreed not to undertake a further issue or sale
of B-shares or securities convertible into such shares for a
period of 90 days following settlement
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)