BRIEF-Select Medical Holdings announces Q1 revenue $1.111 bln
* Select Medical Holdings corporation announces results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Sept 10 PCI Biotech Holding :
* Announces clinical research collaboration agreement with a large pharma company
* Initial purpose is to determine whether PCI has potential to enhance therapeutic effect of their nucleic acid technology platform
* Companies will evaluate the data generated in collaboration and based on this explore the potential for a further partnership
* Original evaluation period spans over 9 months, but may be further extended
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S