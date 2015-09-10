Sept 10 Next Plc

* Interim dividend up 6 percent to 53 pence per share

* Full price next brand sales for first half of year were marginally ahead of our expectations, up +3.5%.

* Profit before tax was up +7.1%.

* Total retail sales were up +0.2%. Full price sales were up +0.8%

* Expect retail net margins for second half to be broadly in line with last year, as we do not anticipate achieving same bought-in gross margin gains.

* Additional wage costs are likely to be similar for most clothing retailers, so any resulting price rises should be comparable across industry

* Maintaining our sales guidance for full year issued with our trading statement at end of July.

* Next brand full price sales for full year are expected to be up between +3.5% to +6.0%.