CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls nearly 1 pct, weighed by drop in resource stocks
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
Sept 10 Grand City Properties SA :
* Announces successful placement of new shares from capital increase
* Offer price per new share was fixed at 15.9 euros ($17.83)
* Gross proceeds of 151 million euros will be used to fund company's growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S