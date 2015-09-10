BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
Sept 10 British American Tobacco Plc
* Launch of BAT offer for Souza Cruz
* Confirms brazilian unit, following approval by brazilian regulator, launched offer to acquire up to all of 24.7% of souza cruz
* Offer for Souza Cruz is at a rs 27.62 per share, to be paid in cash, in brazilian reais, reduced by any dividends, interest on own capital declared by souza cruz prior to completion of offer
* N m rothschild & sons (brasil), banco de investimentos credit suisse (brasil) were appointed independent evaluators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TWC Enterprises Limited announces first quarter 2017 results and eligible cash dividend
May 4 Zynga Inc, creator of online game FarmVille, forecast an increase in current-quarter bookings above estimates on Thursday, helped by the strong performance of its titles such as Zynga Poker and Words with Friends.