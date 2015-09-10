Sept 10 Hexagon AB

* Hexagon has agreed to acquire EcoSys, leading provider of project controls software, to strengthen enterprise engineering portfolio and BIM strategy

* Says EcoSys recorded strong growth in 2014 with a turnover of approximately 29 MUSD

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in New York City, Houston, London and Sydney, EcoSys has implemented enterprise planning and cost control solutions for over 250 leading organisations around the world.