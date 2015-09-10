BRIEF-MVB Financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 10 Jelf Group
* Offer for jelf group plc
* Boards of marsh & mclennan cos acquisition and jelf have reached pact on terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition
* Each shareholder will receive 215 pence in cash for share
* Acquisition values jelf's existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £204 million
* Jelf directors have unanimously approved acquisition
* Cash consideration payable by marsh will be funded from existing cash resources and facilities of wider marsh group
* Marsh has also received irrevocable undertakings from allianz, artemis, capital z partners, livingbridge and other parties to vote for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FFO for 2017 quarter was favorably impacted by $0.1 million as a result of initial operations of Park Van Ness