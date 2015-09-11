Sept 11 Gerry Weber International AG

* news: gerry weber: hallhuber acquisition beginning to bear fruit

* Says consolidated sales revenues up 5.1% to eur 630.5 million at nine-month stage of 2014/15

* Says group ebitda at eur 63.0 million at nine-month stage, compared to eur 84.5 million in prior year period

* Says forecast for current financial year confirmed

* Says (ebit) of gerry weber group amounted to eur 38.0 million in first nine months of 2014/15

* Says net income for first nine months of 2014/15 amounted to eur 22.2 million

* Says sales revenues will grow by a high single-digit percentage

* Says earnings before interest and taxes will be 20% to 25% lower than in previous year 2013/14