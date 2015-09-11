BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 11 J D Wetherspoon Plc
* Final dividend 8 penceper share
* Total dividend 12 penceper share
* Profit before tax £77.8m (2014: £79.4m)
* Like-For-Like sales +3.3%
* After exceptional items profit before tax £58.7m (2014: £78.4m)
* In six weeks to 6 september 2015, like-for-like sales increased by 1.4%, with total sales increasing by 5.2%
* Continue to anticipate a trading performance similar to, or slightly above, that achieved in last financial year
* Currently intend to open about 15 to 20 pubs in year ending july 2016 Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason