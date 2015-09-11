Sept 11 (Reuters) -

* Bilia acquires BMW and mini dealerships in Germany

* Bilia says has concluded an agreement to acquire Dörr & Hess, which is a BMW and mini dealer in Germany

* Bilia says annual turnover 2014 for Dörr & Hess was about SEK 540 mln and operating result was SEK 10 mln