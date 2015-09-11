BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m
Sept 11 Rational AG :
* Axel Kaufmann takes over as CFO from Erich Baumgaertner
* Erich Baumgaertner to step down as CFO on Dec. 31
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason