BRIEF-Gold Pacific to issue 16th series convertible bonds worth 3 bln won
* Says it will issue 16th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds
Sept 11 Q-Free ASA :
* Says wins three year Road User Charging (RUC) frame agreement for in Russia
* Contract value is about 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.22 million)
* First order under frame agreement will be delivered during Q4, totalling a value of about 2 million crowns
* Says it will issue 804,362 shares of the company in private placement, at 3,730 won/share, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for operations and other funds