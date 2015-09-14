BRIEF-Banca Ifis Q1 net profit up at EUR 32.7 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 14 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* New clinical studies show that Bactiguard-coated catheters reduce hospital acquired infections
* Says Bactiguard-coated Foley catheters and endotracheal tubes reduce catheter associated urinary tract infections and ventilator associated pneumonia
* Other study shows a 67 pct lower incidence of ventilator associated pneumonia for patients with Bactiguard-coated endotracheal tubes (BIP ETT), compared to patients with standard ETTs Source text for Eikon:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says no divergences in asset classification and provisioning observed by RBI for FY 2015-16