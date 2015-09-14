BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 Abcam Plc :
* Final dividend 5.92 pence per share
* Total dividend up 5.9 percent to 8.21 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 144 million stg
* FY constant exchange rate gross margin improved by 50 basis points
* Jeff Iliffe, Chief Financial Officer, has served notice of his intention to step down from board
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities