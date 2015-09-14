Sept 14 Entra ASA :

* Entra and Berner Media Holding has agreed on early termination for 7,400 square meters (sqm) office space at Langkaia 1 in Oslo

* Entra will recognise 30 million Norwegian crowns ($3.7 million) as income in Q3-2015 as a result of agreement

* Signed a new lease contract with Resurs Bank for 1,450 sqm of vacated space with duration of seven years

* Will also enter into Berner Media Holding AS' sublease contracts for about 2,000 sqm

($1 = 8.1302 Norwegian crowns)