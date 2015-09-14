BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
Sept 14 UMS United Medical Systems International AG :
* Q1 profit of 5 thousand euros ($5,667.00) was earned on account of interest income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities