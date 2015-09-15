Sept 15 Hastings Group Holdings Ltd:
* Announcement of intention to float on London Stock
Exchange
* Hastings today announces its intention to proceed with an
initial public offering
* Offer will comprise an offer of shares to institutional
investors
* Offer will comprise an issue of new shares by company to
raise approximately 180 million stg in gross proceeds and sale
of a proportion of existing shares held by various shareholders
* It is expected that admission will take place in October
2015 and that, following admission, company will be eligible for
inclusion in FTSE UK indices.
* Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect
shareholding following IPO and principal shareholder will remain
Hastings' largest shareholder following completion of offer
