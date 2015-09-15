Sept 15 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Positive proof of concept data in schizophrenia

* Positive top line results from exploratory phase 2a placebo-controlled clinical trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) in 88 patients

* In trial, patients remained on their anti-psychotic medication and were randomized to receive CBD or placebo as adjunct therapy

* Majority of other endpoints in study were in favor of CBD and approached statistical significance in many cases

* Over a series of exploratory endpoints, CBD was consistently superior to placebo

* Safety profile of CBD was reassuring, with no serious adverse events

