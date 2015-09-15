Sept 15 Kolar Gold Limited

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes media reports regarding an Indian Ministry of Mines interview

* Some media reports specifically refer to BGML mine located in Kolar Gold Fields in state of Karnataka, India.

* Continues to pursue its proposed acquisition, jointly with BGML mine ex-employee united unions, to revive historic BGML gold mine as previously communicated.

* Will provide updates to shareholders in line with formal statements from Indian Ministry of Mines as appropriate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: