Sept 16 Entra ASA :

* Announces intra-group merger

* Says all Entra Eiendom's employees, assets, rights and obligations will be transferred to Entra without consideration and Entra Eiendom will be dissolved

* Final merger decision is expected on Oct. 28 and the merger is to enter into force prior to Dec. 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)