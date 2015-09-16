BRIEF-Owens realty mortgage Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Sept 16 Entra ASA :
* Announces intra-group merger
* Says all Entra Eiendom's employees, assets, rights and obligations will be transferred to Entra without consideration and Entra Eiendom will be dissolved
* Final merger decision is expected on Oct. 28 and the merger is to enter into force prior to Dec. 31
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
BANJUL, May 9 Gambia's central bank governor and three other senior bank officials who served under ex-strongman leader Yahya Jammeh were dismissed from their positions on Tuesday, the governor and government officials said.