Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 Entra ASA
* Entra has renewed and extended a lease contract with Buskerud and Vestfold University College for the properties Grønland 51 and Grønland 58 at Papirbredden in Drammen
* Buskerud and Vestfold University College will lease a total of 16,700 square meters, thus adding another 1,270 square meters to the previous contract
* The new contract has a duration of 12 years, starting from July 1
* The properties are 60 percent owned by Entra through PapirbreddenEiendom AS Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.