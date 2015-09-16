Sept 16 Sabmiller Plc
* Response to press speculation
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms Anheuser-Busch
Inbev SA/NV ("AB InBev") has informed SABMiller that it intends
to make a proposal to acquire SABMiller
* No proposal has yet been received and board of SABMiller
has no further details about terms of any such proposal
* Board of SABMiller will review and respond as appropriate
to any proposal which might be made
* Can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to
terms on which any offer might be made
