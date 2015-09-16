Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 (Reuters) -
* Riksbank concludes agreement with National Bank of Ukraine
* Says swap agreement covers purchase and sale of a maximum of $500 million against Ukrainian Hryvnia
* Executive Board Member Martin Floden entered a reservation against the decision Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.