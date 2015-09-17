BRIEF-Inly Media to sell entire 58 pct stake in Tianjin cultural transmission firm at 11.1 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell entire 58 percent stake in a Tianjin-based cultural transmission firm at 11.1 million yuan
Sept 17 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* Sells 3 pct share in Daedalic Entertainment GmbH to British investor
* Retains a 48 pct share in Daedalic
* Blue Sky Tech Ventures Limited obtained option to acquire another 5 pct of shares in Daedalic in next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co plans to invest 25.5 million yuan to set up an Internet health information service JV with PICC Health Insurance Co Ltd