BRIEF-Shanghai Belling to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 10, for FY 2016
Sept 17 Intershop Communications Ag
* Intershop Communications ag decides to increase share capital
* Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors by way of a private placement
* Says co appoints Lin Xueyan as new general manager to replace Zhan Banghua