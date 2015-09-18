Sept 18 Intershop Communications AG :

* Completes capital increase successfully

* Total of 1,500,000 shares were privately placed with institutional investors at price of 1.10 euros per share, bringing gross proceeds from capital increase to 1.65 million euros ($1.88 million)

* Company's share capital will be increased by 1,500,000 euros and will amount to 31,683,484 euros after entry in commercial register