Sept 18 Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L):
* Intention to float on the london stock exchange
* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering
* Company intends to raise net proceeds from offer of about
890 million stg
* This provide existing indirect shareholders of company
senior management, current and former employees and other
investors opportunity for a partial realisation
* Expects to have a free float following IPO of at least 25
pct
* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of
total offer size will be made available
* Certain directors and employees are expected to retain at
least 75 pct of their investment in company immediately
following IPO
* Expected that admission will take place in October 2015
* Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse Securities and UBS
Limited are acting as joint bookrunners
* Merrill Lynch International, Goldman Sachs International
and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc are acting as joint
global co-ordinators
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)