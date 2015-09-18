Sept 18 Worldpay Group Ltd (IPO-WORLD.L):

* Intention to float on the london stock exchange

* Intention to proceed with an initial public offering

* Company intends to raise net proceeds from offer of about 890 million stg

* This provide existing indirect shareholders of company senior management, current and former employees and other investors opportunity for a partial realisation

* Expects to have a free float following IPO of at least 25 pct

* Intended that an over-allotment option of up to 15 pct of total offer size will be made available

* Certain directors and employees are expected to retain at least 75 pct of their investment in company immediately following IPO

* Expected that admission will take place in October 2015

* Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse Securities and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners

* Barclays Bank Plc, Credit Suisse Securities and UBS Limited are acting as joint bookrunners

* Merrill Lynch International, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators