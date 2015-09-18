BRIEF-Shanghai New Culture Media Group to sell stake in Wing Media for 48 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell part of stake in Shanghai-based Media company Wing Media to an investment management company, for 48 million yuan
Sept 18 Isra Vision AG :
* Strategic large-scale order for surface inspection from Chinese steel giant
* Received a strategic large-scale order in amount of more than 4 million euros ($4.57 million) from a leading Chinese steel manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it enters into framework agreement to buy 100 percent stake in a Hubei-based photoelectric tech firm which is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of precision optical components