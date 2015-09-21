BRIEF-BMTC Group reported qtrly revenues C$162 mln, up 4.6 pct
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
Sept 21 French Connection Group Plc
* H1 pretax loss 7.9 million stg versus 3.9 million stg loss year ago
* H1 revenue fell 9.8 percent to 75.8 million stg
* Retail trading over first 6 weeks of second half has been stronger
* Another good performance in licensing with year-on-year growth of 3.4 pct
* Trading, however, is unpredictable, and we are as ever dependent on Christmas selling period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BMTC Group says excluding effects, variation to qtrly adjusted net earnings would be C$0.03 per basic share
* US Foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock