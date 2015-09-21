Sept 21 French Connection Group Plc

* H1 pretax loss 7.9 million stg versus 3.9 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue fell 9.8 percent to 75.8 million stg

* Retail trading over first 6 weeks of second half has been stronger

* Another good performance in licensing with year-on-year growth of 3.4 pct

