BRIEF-CANCER GENETICS INC REPORTS Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.51
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY
Sept 21 Biotage Ab
* Biotage and CEO Torben Jorgensen have agreed to extend period of service
* Have agreed to extend Jorgensen's current employment contract as Biotage's CEO and President up and until April 2019 when Torben Jörgensen will be 67 years old.
* According to the previous agreement Torben Jörgensen would leave Biotage April 2017.
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing