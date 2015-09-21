Sept 21 Biotage Ab

* Biotage and CEO Torben Jorgensen have agreed to extend period of service

* Have agreed to extend Jorgensen's current employment contract as Biotage's CEO and President up and until April 2019 when Torben Jörgensen will be 67 years old.

* According to the previous agreement Torben Jörgensen would leave Biotage April 2017.