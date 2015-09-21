IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Sept 21 Skanska AB
* Says to build hotel and office in Stockholm, Sweden, for SEK 440 million
* Says the new building is located adjacent Hagaplan in Hagastaden, close to the proposed metro station and adjacent to the main entrance of the hospital New Karolinska Solna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn