Sept 22 Close Brothers Group Plc :
* FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 224.9
million stg
* Adjusted basic earnings per share up 19 pct to 120.5p
* Final dividend up 9 percent to 35.5 pence per share
* Total dividend 53.5 penceper share
* Continued good performance in banking division with
adjusted operating profit 15 pct higher at 208.7 million stg
* Strong return on opening equity of 19.5 pct and common
equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 13.7 pct
