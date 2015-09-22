Sept 22 Close Brothers Group Plc :

* FY adjusted operating profit rose 16 percent to 224.9 million stg

* Adjusted basic earnings per share up 19 pct to 120.5p

* Final dividend up 9 percent to 35.5 pence per share

* Total dividend 53.5 penceper share

* Continued good performance in banking division with adjusted operating profit 15 pct higher at 208.7 million stg

* Strong return on opening equity of 19.5 pct and common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 13.7 pct