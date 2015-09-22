Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
Sept 22 A.G.Barr Plc
* H1 pretax profit fell 11.3 percent to 16.9 million stg
* Adjusted profit on ordinary activities before tax, interest and exceptional items increased by 3.3% to £17.8m
* H1 revenue 130.3 million stg versus 135.7 million stg year ago
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 3.36 penceper share
* As we look towards 2016 it is anticipated that business will return to growth
* Market conditions across first half have been difficult and are forecast to remain so. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
SINGAPORE, May 8 Southeast Asia-focused e-commerce startup Garena Interactive Holding Ltd renamed itself Sea Ltd on Monday and said it had raised $550 million to expand in key markets such as Indonesia.