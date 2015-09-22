Sept 22 Publity AG :

* Acquires additional joint venture partner and once again increases targets for assets under management

* Corresponding agreement for a further joint venture with an international institutional investor has now been fixed

* Assets under management of around 5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) forecast through to end of 2017

* Most recent forecast for EBIT for current year of 17 million euros is also to be tested to see if it has to be increased as a result of this background

